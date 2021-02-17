Students protest outside Delhi Police HQ, demand Disha Ravi’s release

Students from various universities on Tuesday gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters to demand the release of climate activist Disha Ravi and others arrested in connection with the farmers’ protest. The protesters, affiliated to All India Students’ Association (AISA) and other student organisations, also submitted a memorandum to the commissioner demanding the release of persons associated with the farmers’ ongoing protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

“In a highly condemnable act, Delhi Police has arrested Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old Bengaluru-based environment activist for supporting the farmers’ movement. All activists such as Shiv Kumar and others arrested for merely supporting the farmers’ movement must be released,” Prasenjeet Kumar, national working general secretary of AISA, said in the memorandum.

The students said toolkits have been “a common tool for agitation” and the malicious ploy to term it an ‘international conspiracy’ is the BJP’s way of defaming the mass farmers’ protest. Activists also raised their voice against the vilification of Ravi on social media.

Madhurima Kundu, JNU student and AISA activist, said it was shameful that “a dedicated propaganda machinery” was focussed on “maligning” Ravi’s image. “The false links to ”international conspiracy” is a prime toolkit of fascist politics,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON