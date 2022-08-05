'Subtle message of…': Amit Shah, Yogi slam Congress for day & colour of protest

Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched an attack on the Congress for its massive protests across the country, including the national capital, over price rise, calling it a subtle message of the grand old party’s appeasement politics. Shah said the Congress chose this day to protest because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi on this day in 2020.

Congress leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day wore black clothes to stage a protest in the Parliament House complex against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items. They also took out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of their nationwide stir, following which they were detained for a few hours.

Speaking on the protests, Shah said, “The Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself the PM laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi.”

Adityanath termed the Congress protests as an "insult to Ram Bhakts". “Till now, the Congress was protesting in normal attire but today they protested wearing black clothes. It's an insult to Ram Bhakts. They chose this day as today's Ayodhya Diwas which marks the beginning of construction of Ram Janambhoomi,” he said.

“Such acts of the Congress party have insulted the faith of India. The Congress' attitude has insulted Ayodhya Diwas along with insulting India's democracy and judiciary. We condemn such acts of the party,” the UP CM added.