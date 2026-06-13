Sudip Bandyopadhyay meets Bhupender Yadav in Delhi amid TMC split buzz

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Saturday met Union minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi accompanied by rebel TMC MP Satabdi Roy.

Bandyopadhyay was not among the 19 MPs who signed a letter expressing support for a separate parliamentary party faction of the TMC. (X/SudipBAITC)

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The meeting comes 24 hours after a group of 19 dissident TMC MPs announced that they are likely to meet speaker Om Birla next week to seek recognition as the “real TMC” parliamentary group.

Bandyopadhyay was not among the 19 MPs who signed a letter expressing support for a separate parliamentary party faction of the TMC.

The letter is signed by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Haldar, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia and Partha Bhowmick.

Bandyopadhyay ’s signing would take the number to 20.

“Mamata gave these people posts and honour. In return they do this. Sudip Bandyopadhyay has a history of changing political camps. We repeatedly warned Mamata di. He just misleads Mamata di to run his show. I was once suspended for speaking out against him. Now it is proved that I was right,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a section of TMC leaders, if Bandyopadhyay joins the rebel camp it would be a big blow for Banerjee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a section of TMC leaders, if Bandyopadhyay joins the rebel camp it would be a big blow for Banerjee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The TMC MP from North Kolkata and also the leader of the TMC parliamentary party was known to be a close aide of Banerjee since the founding days of the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TMC MP from North Kolkata and also the leader of the TMC parliamentary party was known to be a close aide of Banerjee since the founding days of the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “What can I do? I had a word with him three to four days ago and he assured me that he wasn’t going anywhere. He said that if he did anything, we would do it together. But then he went to the residence of Bhupender Yadav,” TMC MP Saugata Roy said, adding that he was saddened by his move. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What can I do? I had a word with him three to four days ago and he assured me that he wasn’t going anywhere. He said that if he did anything, we would do it together. But then he went to the residence of Bhupender Yadav,” TMC MP Saugata Roy said, adding that he was saddened by his move. {{/usCountry}}

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“He was never a loyalist. He is not a political element. He has climbed up the ladder with the support of Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, former Union minister and Mamata Banerjee. He has not done anything for the party. Now Mamata Banerjee is getting to know who loves her. I am very happy with what’s happening,” Tapas Roy, state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator said.

In the Rajya Sabha, the TMC’s tally has gone down from 13 to 10 with three MPs, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik resigning.

The party is battling turmoil in the state too where the rebel camp has announced the support of 64 legislators and more were likely to join.

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