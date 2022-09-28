Sufi, Barelvi clerics hail PFI ban by Centre: ‘Nation bigger than institution’

The Sufi and Barelvi clerics on Wednesday hailed the Centre's decision to impose a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities. The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) chairman said in a statement that everyone should show patience if the action has been taken to curb extremism. (Also Read | Amit Shah bites the bullet, bans PFI and its affiliates for 5 years)

“The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council believes that if this action has been taken for compliance with the law and the prevention of terrorism, then everyone should work patiently on it, this step of the government and investigative agencies should be welcomed,” the statement read.

The Sufi clerics stressed that the nation is bigger than any institution or idea, adding that if anyone talks about breaking the country, then he has no right to live here.

“The All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council is always committed to the unity, sovereignty and peace of the country and will continue to raise its voice against the anti-national forces in future also.” it added.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the president of All India Muslim Jamaat, also issued a video statement, calling the decision the right step to curb extremism.

The Barelvi Ulema had earlier called for a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror-related activities which prompted nationwide raids by NIA, ED and state police at premises linked to its leaders. Maulana Razvi had stressed that the raids have made it clear that the Islamist fundamentalist organization has been “involved in communal riots in various states across the country.”

The Barelvi sect from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly demanded the central government to impose an immediate ban on such organizations to protect the unity and integrity of the country. Maulana Barelvi also supported the action taken by the government to tighten the noose around terror activities across India.

“It is important to ban such organisations,” he said, adding that the actions taken by the government of India have his “full support.”

