Sunetra Pawar allotted house close to Sharad Pawar

Rajya Sabha member and NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar has been alloted the bungalow at 11, Janpath, people aware of the matter said. Interestingly, the residence is just a few hundred metres away from 6, Janpath, the official address of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar. 11, Janpath. (HT Photo)

Earlier this year, during the Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar contested from Baramati constituency on a NCP ticket, but lost to Ajit Pawar’s cousin Supriya Sule of NCP-SP, a four-time MP from the same constituency, and the daughter of Sharad Pawar. Before her, Sharad Pawar himself represented the constituency since 1996.

But if the NCP did poorly in the Lok Sabha elections, it did well in the assembly elections, effectively settling the question of which unit the voters recognized as the original Nationalist Congress Party. And all indications are that the two Pawars are keen to settle their differences, at least at the personal level.

Sunetra Pawar has other high-profile neighbours as well, an indication of the importance the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre attaches to Ajit Pawar. Former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi resides at 10, BJP President and Union health minister J P Nadda is at 7B, and former President Ramnath Kovind is at 12.