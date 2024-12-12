Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sunetra Pawar allotted house close to Sharad Pawar

ByAbhishek Angad, New Delhi
Dec 12, 2024 10:28 AM IST

All indications are that the two Pawars are keen to settle their differences, at least at the personal level.

Rajya Sabha member and NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar has been alloted the bungalow at 11, Janpath, people aware of the matter said. Interestingly, the residence is just a few hundred metres away from 6, Janpath, the official address of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar.

11, Janpath. (HT Photo)
11, Janpath. (HT Photo)

Earlier this year, during the Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar contested from Baramati constituency on a NCP ticket, but lost to Ajit Pawar’s cousin Supriya Sule of NCP-SP, a four-time MP from the same constituency, and the daughter of Sharad Pawar. Before her, Sharad Pawar himself represented the constituency since 1996.

But if the NCP did poorly in the Lok Sabha elections, it did well in the assembly elections, effectively settling the question of which unit the voters recognized as the original Nationalist Congress Party. And all indications are that the two Pawars are keen to settle their differences, at least at the personal level.

Sunetra Pawar has other high-profile neighbours as well, an indication of the importance the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre attaches to Ajit Pawar. Former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi resides at 10, BJP President and Union health minister J P Nadda is at 7B, and former President Ramnath Kovind is at 12.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On