'Superb enthusiasm': India crosses 1 crore vaccine milestone for children aged 15-18

The milestone was achieved on the third day of the vaccination drive for children, which opened up on January 3.
 A girl shows victory sign while receiving her first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin against the COVID-19 virus during a vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 years, at DAV Public School, in Gurugram.(ANI)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India has achieved one crore vaccination milestone for people between the 15-18 age group against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday. The milestone was achieved on the third day of the vaccination drive for children, which opened up on January 3. Lauding the “superb enthusiasm” among youngsters for vaccination, Mandaviya urged all eligible children to get vaccinated at the earliest.

“Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination,” the health minister wrote on Twitter.

“Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest,” he added.

The vaccination drive was expanded amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus. Healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens will be eligible for the booster shot from January 10.

On Wednesday, India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 147.72 crore which has been achieved through 1,58,21,510 sessions.

Meanwhile, India has reported at least 2,135 cases of Omicron, with Maharashtra leading the tally with 653 infections. Of all the confirmed Omicron cases, Delhi has reported 464 infections, followed by Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat, (154), Tamil Nadu (121), Telangana (84), Karnataka (77), Haryana (71), Odisha (37), Uttar Pradesh (31), Andhra Pradesh (24), West Bengal (20), and Madhya Pradesh (9).

India’s active caseload currently stands at 2,14,004, with a daily positivity rate at 4.18%.

