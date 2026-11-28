Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) parliamentarian PV Midhun Reddy has said their party supports the proposed delimitation legislation because it favours women’s reservation and seeks to protect Andhra Pradesh’s representation, not because it is aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an interview with HT, he said they have criticised the BJP, including the way elections are conducted, and raised concerns about EVMs. Edited excerpts:

Has the position on YSRCP’s earlier support to delimitation bill changed?

YSRCP parliamentarian P V Midhun Reddy. (HT Print) more less

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No, we voted in favour last time. The reason was the 50% proportionate increase in seats. The Centre assured us of this. This time, they have included it in the bill. In principle, we are okay with it, but we want to raise one more concern: further regional imbalances should not arise.

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YSRCP has been critical of the Centre, particularly over promises made to Andhra Pradesh that remain unfulfilled. By supporting this legislation, are you not emboldening the government?

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Deep Dive Why does YSRCP support the proposed delimitation bill? YSRCP says it supports the bill because it provides for a proportionate 50% increase in seats and supports women’s reservation. The party says its position is based on Andhra Pradesh’s interests, not an alignment with the BJP. How would a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats protect Andhra Pradesh’s representation? YSRCP says Andhra Pradesh could lose representation if seats were allocated entirely on the basis of population. It considers a proportionate 50% increase a way to protect the state’s share. What regional concerns does YSRCP want addressed in Andhra Pradesh’s delimitation? YSRCP wants the same proportion of seats to be maintained across Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and Uttarandhra. It is concerned that population shifts could reduce representation for drought-prone areas.

{{^usCountry}} There are two things. One is women’s reservation, which we support. Whether the BJP is in power or not, we have always supported the reservation. As long as there is a 50% increase in seats, our state is protected. If the exercise is entirely based on population, we will suffer a loss. We believe the proportionate 50% increase is reasonable for the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are two things. One is women’s reservation, which we support. Whether the BJP is in power or not, we have always supported the reservation. As long as there is a 50% increase in seats, our state is protected. If the exercise is entirely based on population, we will suffer a loss. We believe the proportionate 50% increase is reasonable for the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Does YSRCP’s position on the bill mark a departure from the broader Opposition’s stand?

We are not too concerned with central politics. We are worried about our state and anything that affects its interests.