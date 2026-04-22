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Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging NIA Act

The court heard a PIL by Kerala lawyer Mohammed Mubarak Ali, also an accused in an NIA case on alleged unlawful activities of banned outfit PFI.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 07:44 am IST
By Abraham Thomas
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre on a petition challenging the validity of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act for violating the federal structure and Centre-state distribution of powers under the Constitution.

SC agrees to hear plea challenging NIA Act.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Kerala-based lawyer Mohammed Mubarak Ali who is also an accused in a case probed by NIA into alleged unlawful activities of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Also read | Supreme Court panel defends reforms at Bankey Bihari temple

The petition questioned the arbitrary nature of the provisions contained in the 2008 Act which allows NIA to take over any case already probed by the state police under section 8 which allows NIA to take over a case “connected” with any scheduled offence under investigation. Moreover, the NIA does not require the consent of the state government unlike the prior sanction procedure followed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

 
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