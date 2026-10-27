Supreme Court Collegium recommends chief justices for Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttarakhand high courts

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of justice P Sam Koshy as chief justice of the Delhi high court along with three other recommendations for chief justices of the high courts of Gujarat, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

A view of the Supreme Court of India (SCI) building, in New Delhi. (ANI)

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In a resolution passed on Monday, the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant along with justices Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna elevated four high court judges as chief justices. Justice Koshy is currently the acting chief justice of Telangana high court and his parent high court is Chhattisgarh.

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The other recommendations include Gujarat high court judge, justice Manash Ranjan Pathak (parent high court Gauhati), as chief justice of the same high court; justice Tapabrata Chakraborty of Calcutta high court as chief justice of Telangana high court; and justice Sudhir Singh of Patna high court as chief justice of Uttarakhand high court.

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{{^usCountry}} The posts of chief justices in Gujarat, Delhi and Telangana high courts arose after the recent elevation of chief justices Sunita Agarwal (Gujarat HC), Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya (Delhi HC) and Aparesh Kumar Singh (Telangana HC) as judges of the Supreme Court who have since taken oath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The posts of chief justices in Gujarat, Delhi and Telangana high courts arose after the recent elevation of chief justices Sunita Agarwal (Gujarat HC), Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya (Delhi HC) and Aparesh Kumar Singh (Telangana HC) as judges of the Supreme Court who have since taken oath. {{/usCountry}}