Supreme Court dismisses plea against dismantling of INS Viraat aircraft carrier

The Supreme Court has revoked its stay on the further dismantling of decommissioned warship INS Viraat.
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Decommissioned aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, INS Viraat, during its last journey from the Naval Dockyard to Alang in Gujarat (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea against the further dismantling of aircraft carrier INS Viraat following its decommissioning by the Navy in 2017 and to convert it into a museum.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde observed that 40 per cent of INS Viraat has already been dismantled and the Military of Defence had rejected this plea earlier.

Earlier, the top court had ordered status quo in the matter on a petition by Envitech Marine Consultants Private Ltd against the dismantling of INS Viraat and convert it into a museum.

The top court said the petitioner had come late to the court and 40 per cent of the ship had already been dismantled.

Dismissing the plea, the Bench said, "We are with you as far as the spirit of nationalism is concerned, but you are too late in this case. We cannot interfere now. The government has already made the decision."

The plea filed by the Envitech Marine Consultants Private Ltd stated that the company wanted to preserve the ship as a maritime museum.

It said INS Viraat was sold to Shree Ram shipbreakers for 38 crore after it was decommissioned and added that the company offered upto 100 crores to buy the warship from the Shree Ram ship breakers.

