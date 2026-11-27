The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking action against an Italian political functionary for raising a “demeaning political slogan” at Bharat Summit 2026 in Telangana and to pull down social media posts carrying such derogatory content.

The petition said that the objectionable comments were made by an Italian leader at a public event in India and a mechanism should be put in place to regulate the speeches made by foreigners on Indian soil. (Photo for representation) (PTI) more less

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A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh said, “Why have you filed a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution? You can file a complaint against the person,” as it refused to entertain the petition filed by a lawyer Zahid Ali.

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The petition argued by advocate Syed Rizvan Ahmad said that the objectionable comments were made by Giacomo Filibeck, an Italian political representative and Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists, at a public event in India and a mechanism should be put in place to regulate the speeches made by foreigners on Indian soil.

The controversial slogan

Filibeck, while participating at the event organised on November 13 and 14 by the Telangana government, had said, “vote chor, gaddi chhod” – the political slogan coined by the Congress amid controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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{{^usCountry}} The bench said, “Let the government regulate freedom of speech of citizens first and then regulate that of foreigners,” while adding, “The petition is dismissed.” ‘Petition not politically motivated’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench said, “Let the government regulate freedom of speech of citizens first and then regulate that of foreigners,” while adding, “The petition is dismissed.” ‘Petition not politically motivated’ {{/usCountry}}

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Ahmed said that the petition is not politically motivated as it has not mentioned Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Indian National Congress or the Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy who were present at the site when the comments were made.

“So according to you, they have freedom to say anything,” the bench remarked as Ahmed pointed out that a foreigner cannot make political slogans when the law does not permit him to do so. “The government must regulate the speeches made by foreigners. It can even take steps to pull down social media posts carrying these speeches,” Ahmed said.

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The petition filed through advocate Pulkit Agarwal said, “The Italian political representative not only raised the vulgar, derogatory and demeaning political slogan but also translated the same for other foreign delegates. The aforesaid derogatory and disrespecting slogan was in bad taste and derogatory to India's democratic processes, and a slogan that has been prominently associated with the Indian National Congress and its political campaign.”

The plea sought a direction to the Centre to take action under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the applicable visa conditions and other relevant laws to ensure that foreign political representatives, delegates and dignitaries visiting India do not engage in political or anti- government activities.

Under section 7 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the Centre is empowered to regulate or restrict the presence and activities of foreign nationals in India through appropriate orders, directions and instructions. Further, section 23 provides consequences for violation of visa conditions and other specified statutory requirements.