Supreme Court grants protection from arrest to MP journalists for 2 weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to two journalists from Madhya Pradesh, who claimed to have been threatened by police officers in Bhind for reporting on the illegal sand mining activities in Chambal river- an allegation rejected by the state government, which told the court that the petitioners were facing charges of extortion and should not be granted any protection. The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

Allowing the journalists, who are currently staying in Delhi, to approach the Madhya Pradesh high court within two weeks, a bench of justices PK Mishra and Manmohan, sitting during the partial court working days, said, “Considering the nature of allegations, we relegate the petitioners to approach the high court (of Madhya Pradesh) within two weeks from today. Till the petitioners move the high court, and the high court considers their prayer for interim relief, the petitioners shall not be arrested.”

The top court had issued notice on the petition filed by the journalists – Shashikant Jatav and Amarkant Singh Chouhan – last week and had sought the response of the Madhya Pradesh and Delhi governments.

They alleged threat from MP police for their coverage on the sand mining mafia and had taken refuge in Delhi. Earlier, they had even approached the Delhi high court, which disposed of the petition on May 28 granting them interim protection for two months to enable them to approach the MP high court. However, the journalists approached the Supreme Court claiming that since the matter involved two states, the Delhi high court had admittedly held that they do not have jurisdiction over the matter.

In the petition, Chouhan, who is the bureau chief of Swaraj Express in Bhind district, claimed to have covered the story of illegal sand mining activities in the Chambal River along with Jatav. Following this, on May 1, it was alleged that the superintendent of police (SP) invited Chouhan for tea and physically assaulted him. He further claimed that in the presence of over half a dozen journalists, the SP stripped him before battering him with blows.

Further, it was alleged that on May 4, both petitioners were picked up by an individual from the railway station on the pretext of going to Delhi by road. Instead, they were taken to a nearby dhaba, from where police officials took them to SP’s bungalow to work out a compromise. Police compelled them not to pursue the complaint against the police, the petition claimed.

Since May 5, the petitioners have been in Delhi and filed separate complaints with the Press Council of India and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Advocate Warisha Farasat, who appeared for the journalists, informed the court that the petitioners faced a real threat to their life. However, the state government told the court on Monday that while making allegations, the petitioners have not provided single evidence. The state informed the court that the petitioners are facing charges of extortion and should not be granted any protection.

The court observed, “Why will anyone come to Delhi to file a petition if there is nothing at all.” Farasat denied the allegations leveled by MP government and sought time to respond to it. However, the bench said that the MP high court will open after vacation next week and said, “We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32,” while allowing the petitioners to approach the high court.