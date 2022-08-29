Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Supreme Court issues notice to UP govt on journalist Siddique Kappan's bail plea

india news
Published on Aug 29, 2022 02:00 PM IST

Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, was arrested last year on way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, where a young Dalit woman had died after being gang-raped. (Photo via social media)
PTI |

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Uttar Pradesh government on the bail plea of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had earlier this month rejected the bail application of Kappan, who was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged Hathras conspiracy case.

The FIR had been filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA against four persons having alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The PFI had been accused in the past of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country.

The police had earlier claimed that the accused was trying to disturb the law and order in Hathras.

