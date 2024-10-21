Supreme Court junks plea to replace ‘Hindutva’ with 'Indian constitutionalism'

The Supreme Court on Monday junked the plea to replace the term ‘Hindutva’ with ‘Indian constitutionalism.’
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to replace the term 'Hindutva' with ‘Bharatiya Samidhaanitva’ (Indian constitutionalism). A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud junked the plea filed by S N Kundra, a resident of Vikaspuri in Delhi.
"This is complete abuse of the process," said the bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra while junking the PIL on the issue. While dismissing the plea, the CJI said, “No sir, we will not entertain this.”