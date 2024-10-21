Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court junks plea to replace ‘Hindutva’ with 'Indian constitutionalism'

ByHT News Desk
Oct 21, 2024 12:51 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday junked the plea to replace the term ‘Hindutva’ with ‘Indian constitutionalism.’

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to replace the term 'Hindutva' with ‘Bharatiya Samidhaanitva’ (Indian constitutionalism). A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud junked the plea filed by S N Kundra, a resident of Vikaspuri in Delhi.

The Supreme Court of India (AFP)
The Supreme Court of India (AFP)

"This is complete abuse of the process," said the bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra while junking the PIL on the issue. While dismissing the plea, the CJI said, “No sir, we will not entertain this.”

Read more: Supreme Court puts on hold child right body NCPCR's 'Madrassa' recommendations

When the petitioner sought to make submissions, CJI told him that"this is a complete abuse of the process," reported Live Law.

The Supreme Court on Monday also stayed the operation of the communications issued by child rights body NCPCR urging states to shift students of unrecognised madrassas to government schools.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On