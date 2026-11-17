Setting aside a Chhattisgarh high court order that had awarded him just ₹2 lakh, justices Augustine George Masih and Sanjeev Sachdeva said compensation for wrongful incarceration cannot be reduced to symbolic or nominal relief but must be enough to help the victim regain financial independence, secure sustainable livelihood, and overcome material disadvantages caused by the unlawful deprivation of liberty.

Every wrongful loss of liberty must be compensated adequately to give the victim a genuine opportunity to rebuild his life with dignity, the Supreme Court underlined on Monday, enhancing to ₹30 lakh the compensation payable to a man who remained in jail for more than seven years even after being acquitted of murder.

Why did the Supreme Court increase compensation for a man jailed for over seven years after his acquittal?

Why did the Supreme Court increase compensation for a man jailed for over seven years after his acquittal?

“...it (compensation) must serve as a meaningful remedial measure capable of assisting the victim in rebuilding his life and restoring, to the extent possible, the opportunities and independence of which he has been deprived,” it noted.

The case concerned Devilal Gond, who was arrested in December 2012 in a murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in August 2013. The Chhattisgarh high court acquitted him on January 20, 2018, setting aside his conviction and sentence. However, Gond stayed behind bars until May 19, 2025 —seven years, three months and 29 days after his acquittal.

A case of ‘complete remissness’ The state government attributed the prolonged detention to a communication and coordination failure between prison authorities and the concerned legal aid functionaries. The jail superintendent had written to the panel lawyer in April and June 2018 seeking the status of Gond’s appeal, but the outcome of the proceedings did not reach the prison administration. The discrepancy was detected during a records verification exercise in May 2025, following which a release warrant was issued.

Calling the episode a case of “complete remissness” and “institutional dysfunction”, the Supreme Court said Gond had lost the prime years of his youth because of the authorities’ apathy and failure to act promptly. He was around 28 when acquitted and 35 when finally released.

“No monetary award can fully compensate for the loss of liberty, time, and opportunities that can never be restored,” said the court. It stressed that enabling a wrongfully incarcerated person to regain self-sufficiency and rebuild his life was not an act of charity by the state, but the bare minimum to redress the injustice inflicted upon him.