...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Supreme Court plans guidelines for AI use in drafting judgments and filing petitions

“We are not suggesting people not to use AI. But we should have control over the information. Ultimately it is data that is filed before the court that will be used in the judgments. We want some responsibility to be fixed in this regard,” the court said.

Published on: May 06, 2026 04:20 am IST
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday proposed framing guidelines for the bar and bench to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in drafting judgments and filing petitions, aiming to protect the integrity of the judicial system.

Supreme Court plans guidelines for AI use in drafting judgments and filing petitions

A bench of justice PS Narasimha and justice Alok Aradhe said, “We are not suggesting people not to use AI. But we should have control over the information. Ultimately it is data that is filed before the court that will be used in the judgments. We want some responsibility to be fixed in this regard.”

The observations follow the discovery of two orders—one from a trial court in Andhra Pradesh and another from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai—that contained “fake” or “hallucinated” case citations.

“This issue impacts the integrity of the proceedings in the institution on which people repose trust,” the bench said. “If a litigant or lawyer files a judgment in the court, you cannot run away from the responsibility of supplying an unverified judgment. As regards Ethics in AI, the E-Committee of the Supreme Court is devising some guidelines.”

In its February 27 order, the top court stated, “We take cognizance of the trial court deploying AI-generated non-existing, fake or synthetic alleged judgments and seek to examine its consequences and accountability as it has a direct bearing on integrity of adjudicatory process.”

“At the outset, we must declare that a decision based on such non-existent and fake alleged judgments is not an error in the decision making. It would be a misconduct and legal consequences shall follow,” the order added.

On Tuesday, the same bench encountered a similar issue in an appeal against an NCLT order regarding the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP)—a recovery mechanism for creditors—involving Essel Infraprojects.

Senior advocate Madhavi Divan, representing suspended company director Pooja Ramesh Singh, told the bench that the NCLT’s Mumbai order relied on “hallucinated” Supreme Court judgments.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Supreme Court plans guidelines for AI use in drafting judgments and filing petitions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.