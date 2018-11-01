Supreme Court pulls up high courts over hiring of judges, says ‘if you can’t, we’ll do it for you’

Upset at the slow pace of recruitment of judges across the country, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered all states and high courts to report on the status of efforts made by them and warned that the top court could look at centralised recruitment of judges if they didn’t act fast.

“If you can’t fill up the vacancies, we will take over that task from you and we will make it a centralised process,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said after reviewing the recruitment of lower court judges in the country.

The top court felt that the approach to filling vacancies was casual.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 11:55 IST