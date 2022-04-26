Top court pulls up Uttarakhand, says 'ensure no hate speech' at event tomorrow

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In hate speech case, the Uttarakhand government has been asked to explain the preventive steps taken. 
The Supreme Court took up the matter on Tuesday.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 11:48 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Utkarsh Anand | Edited by Swati Bhasin

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Uttarakhand government over the Dharma Sansad events as it asked the state's chief secretary to ensure that “no hate speeches are made” at the event to be held on Wednesday. The top official has also been asked to explain the preventive steps taken so far.

"You know what are preventive measures… you will have to do it. And if it still happens, we will ask the chief secretary to remain present. We are directing you to take all these steps. You are bound to. You are not doing favour on us by following the directions," the bench told the additional advocate general of Uttarakhand.

Earlier this month, the top court had directed the Uttarakhand government to submit a status report on the progress of investigation into the alleged hate speeches delivered at a religious gathering in Haridwar in December.

The state government had sought more time to respond to the pleas filed by journalist Qurban Ali and a senior advocate Anjana Prakash in January. A notice was issued to Uttarakhand the same month.

The alleged hate speeches made at the three-day Dharma Sansad - held between December 17 and 19 in Haridwar - had sparked huge outrage. Several videos of leaders at the religious congregation had emerged on social media.

Uttarakhand police chief had said at that time that such events won’t be tolerated.

