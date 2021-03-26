Home / India News / Supreme Court refuses relief to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister
india news

Supreme Court refuses relief to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister

Priyanka Singh had approached the Supreme Court after the Bombay high court on February 15 refused to quash the FIR against her while allowing the quashing of FIR against her sister Meetu Singh
By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT Archive)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Priyanka Singh, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, challenging the FIR of abetment to suicide registered against her in Mumbai on a complaint by actor Rhea Chakraborty.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said, “We are not inclined to entertain. Dismissed.”

Priyanka Singh had approached the Supreme Court after the Bombay high court on February 15 refused to quash the FIR against her while allowing the quashing of FIR against her sister Meetu Singh.

According to the FIR, by Chakraborty accused the two sisters of prescribing medicines for Sushant Singh Rajput and sought a probe against them for alleged abetment to suicide under Indian Penal Code Section 306 and other relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Also Read | Don’t object to Rhea bail, disagree with some HC observations: NCB to SC

Priyanka Singh was represented in the Supreme Court by senior advocate Vikas Singh who said that in August 2020 when the top court transferred the FIR in connection with the late actor’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it held that subsequent proceedings arising out of the FIR will be probed by CBI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Heat stress in India can reduce industrial output: Study

Not a born politician but learning fast: Metro Man on track with his 2nd innings

‘Special visit begins with a special gesture’ tweets PMO

Supreme Court refuses to stop sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly polls

Despite this direction, the Bombay high court did not quash the proceedings, Vikas Singh argued.

Moreover Priyanka Singh had maintained that no second FIR could be possible after inquest proceedings were closed by Maharashtra Police.

The FIR was registered at Bandra police station on September 7, 2020. The actor allegedly killed himself on June 8 last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP