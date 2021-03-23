Supreme Court refuses to extend loan moratorium period
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the request by trader associations to extend the period of loan moratorium and allow sector-specific reliefs. The court also dismissed the petitions seeking a complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period of March till August 2020.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:29 AM IST
