Supreme Court refuses to extend loan moratorium period

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the request by trader associations to extend the period of loan moratorium and allow sector-specific reliefs. The court also dismissed the petitions seeking a complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period of March till August 2020.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:29 AM IST
