Supreme Court refuses to postpone CLAT 2021 scheduled to be held on July 23

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to postpone the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 scheduled to be held on July 23. The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Justice for All.

The petitioners had urged the top court to defer the CLAT examination till the Covid-19 situation normalises, or devise an alternate, secure method of conducting the entrance exam.

But the bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose refused to entertain the petition. The court directed that all the safety measures have to be strictly followed and the authorities concerned should not insist on the issue that students taking examination must have taken vaccination.

"You should not come at the last moment. There are around 80,000 students taking up the CLAT Examinations, 2021," Justice Rao told the petitioners.

The admit card for CLAT 2021 was released on Wednesday last week (July 14) by The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Except the Northeast states, the admit cards are available for all othet students.

The CLAT exam is scheduled to be held from 2pm to 4pm on July 23.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the consortium of NLUs has increased the number of test centres this year. The last date to fill online application form for CLAT 2021 was June 15.

The exam is held to select candidates for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in 22 NLUs.