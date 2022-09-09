Supreme Court stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa

The Supreme Court on Friday granted temporary relief to Curlies restaurant and bar by staying demolition action ordered by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on September 6.

The apex court directed the hotel to suspend all commercial operation till its petition challenging the demolition is decided by them on September 16.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI Uday Umesh Lalit passed the order on a plea mentioning by the restaurant owner.

The court has issued notice to the Goa government and Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) and sought response by the next date.

The NGT had upheld an earlier order passed by GCZMA ordering demolition.

Also Read: Curlies restaurant linked to Sonali Phogat’s death to be razed over green norms

The restaurant recently came into limelight following an incident where a popular Youtube star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged before her death on August 23.

The bench also comprising of justices S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha took up the matter on an urgent mentioning made by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi appearing for the restaurant’s co-owner Linet Nunes who said that the NGT order was passed without hearing them and the petition will be rendered infructuous by Monday as the demolition is expected any time.

The Supreme Court agreed the matter required to be urgently dealt with. “

If adjourned, the property will not remain as the demolished portion cannot be restored.” Ahmadi told the court that the restaurant situated near the coast at Anjuna was found by NGT to violate Coastal Zone Regulation norms.

He said the major portions of the restaurant-cum-bar will be damaged if the demolition order is allowed to take place.

The bench was willing to make an exception to stay the demolition for a week but imposed a condition that no commercial activity will be carried out at the restaurant property till the next hearing.