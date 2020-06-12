e-paper
Supreme Court to hear plea on treatment of Covid-19 patients

This would be the third case which the Supreme Court would be hearing suo-motu in relation to issues stemming out of Covid-19.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 02:19 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical team wheels out the body of a person who died of Covid-19 during a handover to family members outside the mortuary, at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital in New Delhi on Thursday.
A medical team wheels out the body of a person who died of Covid-19 during a handover to family members outside the mortuary, at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital in New Delhi on Thursday.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Thursday registered a suo motu (on its own) case regarding the issues surrounding the treatment of Covid-19 patients and handling of dead bodies of Covid-19 victims in hospitals.

Chief Justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde, took cognizance of the issue and assigned it to a three-judge bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah that will hear the case on Friday.

Former Union law minister Ashwini Kumar had written to the CJI on June 8 highlighting the undesirable manner in which patients and dead bodies were being handled. Kumar pointed out a news report of a Covid-19 patient being chained to a bed in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh. He also drew the attention of the CJI to an incident from Puducherry where a dead body was being thrown into a pit for burial. Right to die with dignity is a fundamental right and it includes the right to a decent burial or cremation, Kumar had said in his letter.

This would be the third case which the top court would be hearing suo-motu in relation to issues stemming out of Covid-19.

The same three-judge bench headed by justice Ashok Bhushan is hearing the case regarding the plight of migrant workers and passed orders to facilitate their return.

Another three-judge bench on Thursday took suo-motu notice of the of spread of Covid-19 among 35 children in a government-run child care home in Tamil Nadu and ordered the health secretary to prepare a report on the incident and submit before Monday next week.

