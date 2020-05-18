Supreme Court to take up ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur’s plea who questioned Varanasi election result

india

Updated: May 18, 2020 07:55 IST

The Supreme Court will take up an appeal filed by a sacked constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) who has challenged the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat held last year.

Tej Bahadur had objected to the rejection of his nomination as Samajwadi Party’s official candidate from Varanasi. On this ground, he sought PM Modi’s election to be set aside. The Allahabad High Court dismissed his plea at the threshold by a detailed order on December 6, 2019. It held that Tej Bahadur was neither a candidate nor an elector to question Varanasi election result. The appeal in the top court challenges the correctness of this decision.

Interestingly, the apex court received this appeal in February this year. The case suffered many procedural flaws. It took three months to prepare the case for hearing. And now, Bahadur’s lawyers will face a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy through video-conferencing.

Bahadur’s nomination paper was rejected by the Returning Officer on May 1, 2019. He had earlier filed nomination as an independent candidate from Varanasi but subsequently entered nominated as Samajwadi Party candidate.

He admitted in his nomination form that the BSF, where he was employed, had terminated his services. This happened in April 2017 after his video exposing cheap quality of food provided to soldiers went viral. The Returning Officer wished to know if the ground for termination was corruption or disloyalty to the state. If so, such candidates attract a five-year bar on contesting elections.

Tej Bahadur claimed his dismissal was on other grounds. The Returning Officer followed the rulebook and required a certificate from the Election Commission in this regard. His failure to produce this certificate led to rejection of his nomination. The matter even came up to the Supreme Court which refused to interfere with this decision.

Before the high court, PM Modi made an appearance through his lawyers. He told the court that the petitioner lacked locus to file the petition. Section 81 of the Representation of Peoples Act provides that a challenge to an election can be made either by a candidate or an elector of that constituency.

PM Modi’s lawyers argued that Tej Bahadur failed on both counts as his nomination stood rejected by the Returning Officer. He was not a registered voter of Varanasi either. In his petition he admitted to be an elector from Bhiwani, Mahendragarh Parliamentary Constituency in Haryana.

The high court concluded that the petitioner was neither an elector nor a candidate and went on to dismiss the petition as not maintainable. On merits too, Tej Bahadur failed to succeed. His non-submission of certificate from the Election Commission went against him. The high court held, “When a candidate is dismissed from government service within five years of filing of the nomination, he is under obligation to file certificate from the Election Commission that his dismissal was not on ground of disloyalty or corruption, failing which, he will be presumed to be not duly nominated.”