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Supreme Court urges speedy trial in Manipur violence cases

The Supreme Court directed the CBI to ensure a speedy trial in Manipur violence cases to restore victim confidence amid ongoing unrest.

Published on: May 28, 2026 04:24 am IST
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the 2023 Manipur violence cases to help build confidence among the victims and their families by ensuring speedy trial, as it noted a fresh spurt of violence in the state and several cases probed by the CBI and special investigation team (SIT) where trial is yet to commence.

The court was hearing two appeals filed by the CBI seeking cancellation of bail to two persons involved in one of the heinous cases arising out of the communal violence that rocked the state from May 2023 to February 2024. (FILE)

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, “You are the prosecutor. You have to ensure confidence building measures with the victims and their families. Unless there is speedy trial, confidence cannot be restored.”

The court was hearing two appeals filed by the CBI seeking cancellation of bail to two persons involved in one of the heinous cases arising out of the communal violence that rocked the state from May 2023 to February 2024.

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, said, “The women there are traumatised. You have to give confidence to victims….It serves no purpose to quibble over interim orders of bail. Our main concern is to bring home the truth through the judicial process of guilt or innocence.”

Additional solicitor general (ASG) DP SIngh appearing for CBI told the court that 21 cases are currently under trial and with cooperation from witnesses, victims, and accused, the agency expects to complete trial in 6 to 7 months. He urged the court to consider cancellation of bail to enable witnesses’ statements to be recorded without any fear.

The bench said, “Bail has been granted due to the lapse by CBI. The trial is now in Assam. You have to give that confidence to the victims. The high court has considered the liberty of these persons. Unless there is some egregious case made out against them, no ground of cancelling bail is made out.”

The court directed the states of Manipur and Assam to ensure effective rollout of witness protection and victim protection schemes and ordered all stakeholders, including the state legal service authorities of Manipur and Assam to provide all legal support to the victims and witnesses in deposing during trial.

The victims were also represented in court by Mohd Nizam Pasha who said that the victims are also planning to file appeals against the bail granted to the two accused. He said that in May 2025, the Gauhati high court had observed that the accused are charged with a heinous offence of rape and murder and four months later, they are granted bail.

The bench said, “Our main concern is to see that the trial in these cases proceed smoothly. To this limited extent we are examining the matter here.” The status report filed by the special investigation team (SIT) in Manipur before the court submitted that out of 297 cases, charge sheets have been filed against 414 accused. However, trial has commenced only in 10 cases.

The bench said, “The ongoing trials need to be expedited. We impress upon the CBI and all stakeholders, including legal service authorities, to provide legal aid who can interact with victims, their families, and witnesses.

The court directed the investigating agencies to file fresh status reports when the court will take up the matter next.

 
central bureau of investigation supreme court
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