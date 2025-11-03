Beed , NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule on Monday met the family members of a woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, assuring them of full support in their fight for justice. Supriya Sule meets kin of doctor who died by suicide, assures support

Speaking to reporters after meeting the doctor's family in Beed, Sule urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to give a "clean chit" to anyone until the probe into the incident is completed.

She also demanded a Special Investigation Team headed by a retired judge to ensure a fair and transparent inquiry.

Sule was accompanied by NCP MP Bajrang Sonawane and party youth wing president Maheboob Shaikh during her visit.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town of Satara on October 23. In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both have been arrested. An official on Friday said that CM Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has directed the state Director General of Police to constitute an SIT under a woman IPS officer immediately.

After meeting the doctor's family on Monday, Sule said, "The statements made by some government representatives in this case are extremely insensitive and disturbing. The doctor was a capable daughter of Maharashtra and she must get justice. People feel attempts are being made to suppress the case, but we will not remain silent until justice is done."

Expressing concern over the alleged leak of the CDR , Sule questioned how selective information was made public and said such "dirty politics" has no place in Maharashtra.

"Let the investigation happen. Why this hurry? Whoever is guilty - no matter who they are - must be punished," the NCP working president said.

Sule said that MP Bajrang Sonawane will soon meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to apprise him of the facts of the case.

She appealed to Maharashtra's two deputy chief ministers - Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde - to act without any political pressure and ensure justice for Maharashtra's daughter.

"We stand firmly with the bereaved family on humanitarian grounds. No political interference should come in the way of justice," Sule said, stressing a transparent and independent investigation.

