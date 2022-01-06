Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Surat: Six workers killed in chemical tanker leak
india news

Surat: Six workers killed in chemical tanker leak

Six workers of a textile dyeing and printing mill in Surat on Thursday died and 22 others were hospitalised after they inhaled toxic fumes leaking from a chemical tanker parked near the factory.
A worker undergoing treatment at Surat civil hospital. (ANI)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 11:27 PM IST
ByDarshan Desai, Ahmedabad

Six workers of a textile dyeing and printing mill in Surat on Thursday died and 22 others were hospitalised after they inhaled toxic fumes leaking from a chemical tanker parked near the factory, officials said.

The workers were at the factory in Sachin industrial area when the incident occurred, Surat Municipal Corporation’s (SMC) in-charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said. Two stray dogs also died in the incident.

Providing details, Pareek said the matter came to light when the fire department received a call at around 4.25 am. At least 25 to 26 workers fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic fumes coming out of the chemical tanker parked on a roadside near the factory and were rushed to the new civil hospital. The leakage was brought under control after the tanker’s valve was closed by the fire department, he said.

“Six people have died, while 22 others are undergoing treatment,” Omkar Chaudhary, resident medical officer of Surat Civil Hospital, said.

RELATED STORIES

In a statement later, the Surat civic body said “the chemical was being illegally discharged from the tanker when a toxic gas leaked from it and spread to nearby areas.”

Some people from the nearby areas were evacuated as a precautionary measure, the civic body said, the civic body said.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted: “Many people have died due to gas leak in Surat. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this suffering. I pray for the health of those who have fallen ill in this incident.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP