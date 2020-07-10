‘Sure, pure and secure’: PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa

india

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 12:16 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday Asia’s largest Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa will not only help the state but the entire world as a secure foundation for a clean environment.

The Prime Minister dedicated the 750-megawatt ultra mega solar power plant, which the government has said will reduce emission equivalent to approximately 15 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide every year, to the nation through video conferencing.

“Solar energy is going to be a major medium of energy needs not only today but in the 21st century. Because solar energy is sure, pure and secure,” the Prime Minister said.

“Today, Rewa has really scripted history. Rewa is identified with the name of mother Narmada and the white tiger. Now, the name of Asia’s largest solar power project has also been added to it,” he said.

“I congratulate the people of Rewa and Madhya Pradesh and give them my best wishes. This solar plant of Rewa will help in making this entire area a big centre of energy in this decade,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh’s Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister of new and renewable energy RK Singh and oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among those present during the inauguration virtually.

The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture of state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (MPUVNL), comprises three solar generating units of 250MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land inside a solar park with a total area of 1500 hectare.

The Prime Minister said as India is moving towards the new peaks of development, so are people’s hopes and aspirations and the need for energy and electricity. In such a situation, self-sufficiency in electricity is very important for a self-reliant India, he said.

“When we talk about self-reliance and progress, the economy is an important aspect. Policymakers from all over the world have been in dilemma for years whether to think about the economy or environment,” he said.

“As we are launching large projects of renewable energy, we are also making sure that our determination towards clean energy is seen in every aspect of life. We are trying that its benefits reach every corner of the country, every section of society, every citizen,” he added.

The way India’s is utilising solar power, it is going to be discussed further and is being considered as the most attractive market of clean energy.

“Keeping this expectation of the world and the humanity from India, we are engaged in connecting the whole world. The result of this thinking is ISA which is International Solar Alliance. This is the spirit behind one world, one sun, one grid,” he said.

Central financial assistance of Rs 138 crore has been provided to RUMSL for the development of the park.

Mahindra Renewables Private Ltd, ACME Jaipur Solar Power Private Ltd and Arinsun Clean Energy Private Ltd were selected by RUMSL through a reverse auction for developing the three solar generating units.

The project is the first renewable energy project to supply to an institutional customer outside the state, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

It will get 24% of energy from the project with the remaining 76% being supplied to the state discoms of Madhya Pradesh.