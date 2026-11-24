The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has commenced a baseline socio-economic survey of approximately 800 buildings and structures likely to be affected by the planned 17.5 km underground Mumbai Metro Line 11 (Wadala to Gateway of India).

The survey team will carry out measurements, photography and videography to assess the socio economic profile of occupants. (File photo) more less

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MMRC’s Rehabilitation and Resettlement Department issued a public notice on Monday.

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The notice asked property owners and occupants of potentially affected structures to cooperate with the survey team and provide relevant documents. These documents include Aadhaar cards, electricity and water bills, property tax receipts, property cards, rent receipts, rent agreements, ration cards, Index-II documents, occupancy certificates and business licences.

Socioquest Solutions, an agency appointed by the government Metro firm, will conduct the survey.

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All the 14 metro stations on the planned metro corridor will be underground. Later, this route is likely to be extended up to Bandra Railway Terminus via Dharavi. The Maharashtra government decided to extend the route by 6.9 km in March. Feasibility and related studies for this extension are yet to be completed.

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{{^usCountry}} The survey team will carry out measurements, photography and videography to assess the socio economic profile of occupants and establish baseline information about the properties. Owners and occupants have been asked to make original documents, along with photocopies, available to the authorised representatives conducting the exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The survey team will carry out measurements, photography and videography to assess the socio economic profile of occupants and establish baseline information about the properties. Owners and occupants have been asked to make original documents, along with photocopies, available to the authorised representatives conducting the exercise. {{/usCountry}}

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The public notice also mentions that those residents seeking further information about the survey can visit MMRC’s Coordination Committee office near the Suburban Collector’s Office.

The survey comes as the project advances with financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has signed an agreement with the Indian government to provide an official development assistance loan of 92.4 billion yen, equivalent to around ₹5,500 crore, for the project’s first phase up to Wadala.

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The 17.5 km corridor is estimated to cost ₹23,487 crore and is targeted for completion by August 2032. The corridor is expected to establish an east-south connectivity link between the redeveloping port area and south Mumbai, while improving access to Atal Setu on the city side.

The proposed stations along the corridor are Anik Depot, Wadala Depot, CGS Colony, Ganesh Nagar, BPT Hospital, Shivdi, Haji Bunder, Darukhana, Byculla, Nagpada Junction, Bhendi Bazaar, CSMT Metro, Horniman Circle and Gateway of India.