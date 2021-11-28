Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Survey shows 30% women across 14 states, UTs justify men beating their wives
india news

Survey shows 30% women across 14 states, UTs justify men beating their wives

Data from the NFHS-5 showed that more than 75% women respondents across three states justified men beating their wives in - Telangana (84%), Andhra Pradesh (84%) and Karnataka (77%).
Harmful gender social norms help justify violence against women and girls.(Representative Image/Shutterstock/HT)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The latest findings of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) revealed that at least 30% of women respondents across 14 states and Union Territories justified women getting beaten by their husbands under certain circumstances.

Data from the NFHS-5 showed that more than 75% women respondents across three states justified men beating their wives in - Telangana (84%), Andhra Pradesh (84%) and Karnataka (77%).

Women respondents from states like Manipur (66%), Kerala (52%), Jammu and Kashmir (49%), Maharashtra (44%) and West Bengal (42%) justified men beating their wives. The NFHS in its survey questioned, “In your opinion, is a husband justified in hitting or beating his wife?”. More than 30% women from as many as 14 states and Union Territories said, “Yes’.

The most common reasons put forth by these respondents were neglecting the house or children and being disrespectful towards in-laws among other reasons like suspicion of being unfaithful, being argumentative, refusal to have sex, going out without informing the husband, neglecting the household and not cooking good food.

RELATED STORIES

Women respondents in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Gujarat, Nagaland, Goa, Bihar, Karnataka, Assam, Maharashtra, Telangana, Nagaland and West Bengal highlighted that ‘disrespect to in-laws’ is the primary justification towards men beating their husbands. Only 14.8% women respondents from Himachal Pradesh justified husbands beating their wives. The number of women respondents is high in Telangana where as much as 84% respondents felt such behaviour is fair.

More than 81.09% male respondents from Karnataka justified beating their wives compared to 14.2% in Himachal Pradesh.

Amita Pitre, lead specialist, Gender Justice: Oxfam India while speaking to news agency PTI said that the organisation while working with women found that harmful gender social norms help justify violence against women and girls. “All the reasons cited to justify violence on women are a product of these norms: if she neglects the house or children, if she refuses to have sex with the husband, if she doesn't cook food properly. All these define how women should behave in society,” Pitre was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Pitre highlighted that it is important that women move away from such men if gender-based violence against women has to stop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
domestic violence nfhs
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP