Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict tomorrow on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer case from Patna to Mumbai

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 20:21 IST

The Supreme Court will pronounce judgment on Wednesday on actress Rhea Chakraborty’s petition for transfer of FIR filed against her alleging abetment of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to Mumbai. Chakraborty, in her petition to the apex court, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction.

The FIR was filed by the late Bollywood actor Rajput’s father KK Singh in Patna against Chakraborty, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s death. Singh has also alleged financial irregularities and siphoning off Rs 15 crore in his son’s bank account in one year to an unknown person’s account, who is not known or connected to the late actor.

The CBI had re-registered this FIR as a fresh case and named the same people as accused.

The judgement will be given by Justice Hrishikesh Roy at 11 am.