Sushma Swaraj blocks Twitter follower over Lucknow inter-faith couple’s passport row

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday blocked a follower on Twitter after she asked her to do so and questioned her role in the transfer of a passport department official for allegedly humiliating an inter-faith couple in Lucknow.

“Intezaar kyon ? Lijiye block kr diya (Why wait? Here, you are blocked),” Swaraj tweeted in response to Sonam Mahajan, who tweets from the handle AsYouNotWish.

Mahajan, with nearly three lakh followers on Twitter, says she is a television panellist and is known for her controversial tweets.

“Yeh good governance dene aaye the. Yeh lo bhai, achhe din aa gaye hain. @SushmaSwaraj ji, I was once a fan and fought against those who abused you, ab aap please, mujhe bhi block kar ke, inaam dijiye. Intezaar rahegaa (sic),” Mahajan had tweeted.

The minister has been the subject of offensive tweets for days after she helped Tanvi Seth, wife of Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, get her passport after an officer allegedly harassed her for not changing her name to a Muslim one after her marriage.

She conducted a poll on Twitter asking users whether they “approve” of such trolling and 43% said yes and 57% no.

“In a democracy difference of opinion is but natural. Pls do criticise but not in foul language. Criticism in decent language is always more effective,” Swaraj said on Twitter on Sunday.

She had re-tweeted some of the offensive tweets directed at her following the row.