The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) for plotting an attack on a security establishment in the Vadodara district.

The accused, Mohammad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, a resident of Assam, was arrested near Paldi bus stand in Vadodara on Friday after the ATS received intelligence that he was in contact with a JeM handler and planning an attack using an automatic assault rifle. (Sourced) more less

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An AK-47-type automatic assault rifle, two empty magazines, 23 live cartridges, a JeM flag, and approximately ₹20,000 in cash were recovered from his possession, officials added.

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The accused, Mohammad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, a resident of Assam, was arrested near Paldi bus stand in Vadodara on Friday after the ATS received intelligence that he was in contact with a JeM handler and planning an attack using an automatic assault rifle.

“ATS received information that an individual from another state, affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, was planning to enter Gujarat within the coming days, armed with an automatic assault rifle, with the intent of attacking a security establishment,” Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said during a briefing on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} The ATS had received intelligence that the suspect was expected to reach Gujarat within two to three days to prepare for the attack. Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Upadhyay led a team that verified the information through technical surveillance and human intelligence before tracking the suspect to Vadodara. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ATS had received intelligence that the suspect was expected to reach Gujarat within two to three days to prepare for the attack. Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Upadhyay led a team that verified the information through technical surveillance and human intelligence before tracking the suspect to Vadodara. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigation led the ATS to Hotel Milan near Sayajigunj railway station, where the accused had stayed. He had left the hotel around 9 am without completing the checkout formalities. The ATS subsequently established that he was travelling from Dahod towards Vadodara after switching off his regular mobile phone.

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“It was discovered that a suspicious individual, identified as Mohammad Islam Kabiruddin, a native of Assam, had arrived in Vadodara after switching off his regular phone and was staying at a hotel… Monitoring this number revealed that he was travelling back toward Vadodara from Dahod. Consequently, roadblocks were set up at various locations,” Joshi said.

The ATS set up roadblocks near Golden Chowkdi on the Halol-Vadodara road and apprehended him near Paldi bus stand, close to Hotel Darshan.

An examination of his mobile phones indicated contact with Jaish-e-Mohammed. Investigators said they found images of the gate of Air Force Station Vadodara and other important structures marked with red crosses, which the accused identified as target points. The phones also contained a reconnaissance video of the Air Force Station, Google Maps screenshots, web links, audio and video clips, links to WhatsApp channels and groups, and instructional videos on operating an AK-47-type rifle.

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Joshi said the accused was in contact with a Pakistan-based JeM handler identified as Mufti Rafiq alias Ibn Abdullah.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had been provided ₹50,000 to purchase a new mobile phone and arrange logistical support for the planned operation.

“The accused intended to carry out this terrorist act and then migrate to Pakistan to join the ranks of Jaish-e-Mohammed, with the ultimate goal of attaining ‘martyrdom’,” Joshi said.

A case has been registered at the Gujarat ATS police station under Sections 18, 20, 23(1) and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 61, 148 and 149 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 25(1-AA) of the Arms Act.