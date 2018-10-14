SUV collides with truck in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon, 10 of a family killed

Ten people of a family were killed while four others were injured when an SUV collided with a moving truck in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Nagpur–Raipur highway near Somani village of Rajnandgaon district.

The victims, belonging to Durg district, were returning from Maa Bamleshwari temple in Dongargarh town after offering prayers on the occasion of Navratri, said Kamalochan Kashyap, superintendent of police (SP), Rajnandgaon.

According to the police, the SUV seemed to have been overtaking another vehicle when the accident took place. The truck driver fled the spot, they added.

“Police rushed to the accident site but nine of them died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries in the hospital,” said the SP.

