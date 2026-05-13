Suvendu govt has real-time promise tracker for Bengal, portal shows 11 schemes ‘in progress’

Less than a week after the oath-taking in West Bengal, the Suvendu Adhikari-led government has launched an online tracker, showing the real-time status of the promises made by the BJP before the elections.

The BJP has launched a real-time tracker showing an update on promises made by the party during elections.

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Of the 140 promises made during the poll campaign, 11 promises — including monetary support of ₹3,000 for women and crackdown on infiltration — are under progress.

The tracker, first of its kind, comes as the BJP made inroads in Bengal for the first time in its history, with Suvendu Adhikari ending the three-term government of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, considered a bastion of the Trinamool Congress.

The portal, titled "BJP Sarkar Promises", also showed a timer indicating the time left to fulfill the 129 pending promises of the Suvendu government: “04 Years, 11 Months, 25 Days, 18 Hours, 44 Minutes, 30 Seconds” to be precise, as of 8:07 pm on Wednesday.

After taking oath as Chief Minister on May 9, Suvendu Adhikari in the first cabinet meeting said his government has decided to transfer of land to the BSF for erecting a fence along the Bangladesh border and approved immediate implementation of central schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat and the Census exercise in the State. He also announced that his government will provide ₹3,000 to women in the state, increasing age limit for government jobs, and legal aid for victims of political struggle.

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{{^usCountry}} The online tracker also shows promises like ending curtailing "cut money" culture, Uniform Civil Code implementation, and AIIMS/IIT/IIM in North Bengal in progress. Suvendu to quit as Nandigram MLA {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The online tracker also shows promises like ending curtailing "cut money" culture, Uniform Civil Code implementation, and AIIMS/IIT/IIM in North Bengal in progress. Suvendu to quit as Nandigram MLA {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Suvendu Adhikari took oath as an MLA in the Legislative Assembly after a sweeping victory from Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the assembly elections. However, the CM took oath as Bhabanipur MLA, making the way for a re-election to the seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suvendu Adhikari took oath as an MLA in the Legislative Assembly after a sweeping victory from Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the assembly elections. However, the CM took oath as Bhabanipur MLA, making the way for a re-election to the seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He was welcomed and recieved with a Guard of Honour in the assembly. As a sign of respect, CM Adhikari bowed down to the steps of the Legislative Assembly, before entering the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was welcomed and recieved with a Guard of Honour in the assembly. As a sign of respect, CM Adhikari bowed down to the steps of the Legislative Assembly, before entering the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The TMC, which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The TMC, which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one constituency. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

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