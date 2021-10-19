Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP delegation met Bangladesh envoy over ISKCON attack

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal’s Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, led a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to Bangladesh’s deputy high commissioner in Kolkata to register concerns over the Friday mob attack at the ISKCON temple in the neighbouring country’s Noakhali district which resulted in the death of a Hindu worshipper.

Adhikari said the delegation expressed their concern over “the injustice and atrocities” faced by Bengali Sanatani Hindus in the region. “We are committed to fight for the rights & security of the Hindus, wronged anywhere in the world,” he tweeted. He had earlier described the attacks on Durga Puja venues in the neighbouring country a well-planned assault on the Sanatani Bengali community.

The Bangladesh government had ordered a probe into the matter, however, ISKCON authorities on Sunday asked for intervention by the United Nations secretary general, Antonio Guterres. The attack on ISKCON at Noakhali is the latest in a series of attacks on Hindu religious places in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson in West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya accused the Sheikh Hasina government of inaction. “Such incidents of atrocities on Hindus have increased over the past few months. The government remained a mute spectator,” Bhattacharya added.

The BJP also held processions in several districts in West Bengal to protest against the attacks on Hindu temples and minorities in Bangladesh.

Other political parties such as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) have also condemned the communal violence targeting Bengali Hindus. The TMC’s general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Serious allegations of vandalism of Durga Puja pandals have poured in from Bangladesh. This is worrisome. It should be investigated. If it is found to be true, the Bangladesh government should take action.”

Vice president of the ISKCON temple that was attacked last Friday, Radharamn Das claims that at least two of the temple devotees, Jatan Kumar Saha and Partha Das were killed and around 20 others were injured.

The temple authorities had said that a mob first vandalised a Durga Puja pandal before attacking the devotees in the adjacent temple. The idol of Srila Prabhupada, the founder of ISKCON, was allegedly desecrated and books were set on fire.