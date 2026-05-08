...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal’s first BJP CM; elected legislature party chief

Amit Shah said Suvendu Adhikari was declared the leader of the BJP legislature party after all eight proposals suggested his name

Published on: May 08, 2026 05:53 pm IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
Advertisement

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday declared Suvendu Adhikari as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) legislature party in West Bengal at a meeting of the party’s 207 MLAs in Kolkata, clearing the way for his elevation as chief minister of the state’s first BJP government since Independence.

Union home minister Amit Shah congratulates BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after he is elected as the leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

“A meeting of our West Bengal legislature party was held. The BJP national president nominated me and Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, as central observers. An election has been concluded. We received nearly eight proposals and all of them suggested the same name. We also gave time for a second name but none came. So, I declare Suvendu Adhikari the head of the Bengal legislature party,” Shah said.

Adhikari, who defeated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur and also won from Nandigram, will be sworn in at the Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the event.

Shah, who formulated the strategies for the Bengal elections, headed straight to the Dakshineswar temple and offered puja after landing in Kolkata around noon.

In the two-phase Bengal polls, the BJP won a record 207 of the 294 seats in the assembly, in contrast to the TMC’s 80 seats.

Mamata could not retain the Bhabanipur seat either but refused to resign as chief minister, accusing the BJP, the Election Commission and central armed forces of manipulating the elections. Governor RN Ravi dissolved the assembly late on Thursday and did not appoint Mamata as the caretaker chief minister as is the convention.

.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

suvendu adhikari west bengal mamata banerjee bjp amit shah
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Suvendu Adhikari to be Bengal’s first BJP CM; elected legislature party chief
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.