Suvendu Adhikari to meet PM Modi today, expected to discuss post-poll violence in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) and leader of opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Earlier, he met Union home minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda on Tuesday to discuss various issues concerning the state, including post-poll violence.

The meeting comes as BJP is stepping up its campaign against the post-post violence in West Bengal after facing a defeat in the state elections that were held in April-May.

On Sunday, Jaiprakash Yadav, a labourer, who the party claimed was a BJP supporter, was killed by a crude bomb in the Jagatdal area of North 24 Parganas district. The BJP alleged that with Yadav’s death, the number of party workers killed since the announcement of poll results on May 2 touched 27.

Shortly after Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured a third term in West Bengal, multiple incidents of violence were reported in the state. After being sworn in on May 5, Banerjee claimed that the clashes are taking place in areas where BJP won the elections. A day later, Banerjee said that at least 16, mostly of the BJP and the TMC, have lost their lives in post-poll violence in the state. She also claimed that most of the 16 deaths were reported till May 3 when the law and order were under the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, BJP has been raising the issue of post-poll violence relentlessly, not just in Bengal but other states as well. On Sunday, the issue was discussed at a meeting held at the Delhi residence of Nadda.

On Tuesday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the party has plans to petition President Ram Nath Kovind over post-poll violence. He said that the party has started sit-ins at the district level to protest against alleged violence on the BJP workers, police inaction and politics over-vaccination.

Ghosh also announced the party's plans for a state-level protest on June 23.

Suvendu Adhikari was a minister in the last Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. He switched from Banerjee's TMC to BJP in December last year. He defeated the chief minister from Nandigram in a closely fought battle.

After the meeting on Tuesday, Adhikari and Nadda spoke to reporters and called the West Bengal situation "very grim". The leaders also alleged that BJP workers are facing a continuous threat in the state. Assuring support to BJP workers, Nadda said that the party stands firmly with its workers and will do everything possible for their well-being.