...
...
Next Story

Suvendu Adhikari unveils new West Bengal tourism logo, plans 500 crore sector boost

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari unveils a new tourism brand, announces ₹500 crore investment, better connectivity and tiger release in Buxa.

Published on: Sep 5, 2026, 07:53:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday unveiled a new tourism logo and brand identity, announcing plans to invest around 500 crore in the sector and improve infrastructure, connectivity and tourist facilities across the state.

Suvendu Adhikari announces ₹500 crore for West Bengal tourism (@cmowbgov X)
Suvendu Adhikari announces ₹500 crore for West Bengal tourism (@cmowbgov X)

“We have destroyed the tourism infrastructure in our state even as other states have moved forward. Tourists pass through West Bengal to reach Sikkim. More than Darjeeling and Kalimpong they prefer Gangtok. We have to come out of this,” he said.

Addressing a programme after unveiling the new logo, he said, “We are strengthening the state tourism development corporation. Discussions have been held at the state secretariat. We have allocated around 500 crore for the tourism sector in the (2026-2027) budget. Steps are being taken to increase the manpower.”

He also said that plans were afoot to renovate the tourist lodges and guest houses in the state, adding that there was also a need to improve connectivity to tourist destinations.

Adhikari also said tigers would be released in Buxa Tiger Reserve on October 2 as part of efforts to boost tourism in north Bengal.

A tiger was spotted at Buxa Tiger Reserve in December 2021 after almost two decades, forest officials had said. Officials had said that even though they could find scats and pugmarks of tigers in the tiger reserve in the early 2000s, the last photographic evidence dates back to the late 1990s.

 
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Suvendu Adhikari unveils new West Bengal tourism logo, plans ₹500 crore sector boost
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe