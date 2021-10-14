Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Suvendu Adhikari urges PM Modi to take urgent steps after pandal attacks in Bangladesh
india news

Suvendu Adhikari urges PM Modi to take urgent steps after pandal attacks in Bangladesh

In a letter to PM Modi, the Opposition leader of the West Bengal Assembly said the notorious vandals are habituated to targeting the ‘Sanatani’ minority community in Bangladesh.
Suvendu Adhikari is the leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly.(PTI)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 06:29 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take urgent steps to provide relief to Hindus residing in Bangladesh in view of attacks on Durga Puja pandals and various temples in the neighbouring country. In a letter to PM Modi, the Opposition leader of the West Bengal Assembly said the notorious vandals are habituated to targeting the ‘Sanatani’ minority community in Bangladesh.

“This time the religious fanatics took to the streets to vandalize several Durga Puja pandals and various temples also. Presently the condition of Sanatani People living in Bangladesh is very miserable,” he wrote, referring to the term often used to describe Hindu movements.

The violent attack on pandals occurred after the alleged desecration of the Quran in Cumilla, a city in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh, by placing it near the feet of goddess Durga’s idol at a puja pandal. Citing diplomats in Dhaka and New Delhi, HT earlier reported that the Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) might be behind the attacks with an intention of embarrassing the Sheikh Hasina government.

The attacks on pandals mainly took place in Noakhali, Chandpur, Cox’s Bazaar, areas around Chattogram, Chapainawabganj, Pabna, Moulvibazara and Kurigram. No disturbance was reported in Dhaka, Brahmanbaria, Jashore and other major cities.

Adhikari highlighted that many Bangladeshi Hindus, who have crossed over to West Bengal to escape the inhuman atrocities of the past, are making “frantic calls” to stand in support of the victims.

“Hence I heartily request you please take necessary and urgent steps at your disposal as early as possible to provide relief to the Sanatani People of Bangladesh,” wrote Adhikari.

Topics
narendra modi
