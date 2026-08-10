Suvendu meets wife of deceased TMC worker; promises job, ex-gratia of 10 lakh

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday met the family members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker who died in police custody at Halisahar in North 24 Parganas and promised a job and an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh for the victim’s wife.

Adhikari also said that the victim’s wife was offered the job of an attendant and the family was given a cheque of ₹10 lakh. (PTI)

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This comes a day after former chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced massive protests when she went to meet the victim’s family. The victim’s wife, Jenny Sharma Keot, a former TMC councilor of Kanchrapara municipality, refused to meet Banerjee.

“It is a fact that the person died in police custody even though the reason behind his death and whether he was tortured can be ascertained only after the autopsy report comes in. But there has been police negligence because he died in their custody. We are closing the inspector-in-charge of the local police station and the investigating officer is being suspended. Magisterial enquiry is mandatory in such cases. The DM [district magistrate] of North 24 Parganas will conduct the magisterial probe,” Adhikari said.

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{{^usCountry}} Adhikari also said that the victim’s wife was offered the job of an attendant and the family was given a cheque of ₹10 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adhikari also said that the victim’s wife was offered the job of an attendant and the family was given a cheque of ₹10 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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“The chief minister has assured me that I will get justice. I have full faith in the administration. I have two kids. The Chief Minister promised me a job and an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh. I will accept it. But first I want a proper investigation and strict action against the police personnel who killed my husband,” said Jenny Sharma Keot.

A political row erupted on Saturday after a local Halisahar TMC leader died in police custody. His arrest was based on an August 1 complaint by a woman.

When former CM Mamata Banerjee went to meet the family on Sunday, an irate mob hurled shoes and mud at her car. The TMC chairperson was unhurt as she did not leave the car when the incident happened. The TMC later alleged that the incident was a conspiracy to kill Banerjee.

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“Yesterday’s incident took place entirely with the government’s support. Without the full backing of the state government, no one would have dared to do such a thing. The footage recorded from the vehicle clearly shows bricks, stones, mud, and other objects being hurled indiscriminately at the car,” Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP, said on Monday.

“I believe that after witnessing what they have done over the past three months, the people of Bengal will not forgive them,” he added.

“Yesterday’s incident couldn’t have happened without the support of the Prime Minister, Union home minister and other top brass (of BJP) in Delhi. Suvendu Adhikari is a slave of Delhi. He just executed the orders,” Abhishek Banerjee further added.

Meanwhile the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction organised rallies in multiple places across Kolkata and the state to protest against Sunday’s attack. Police detained several persons as the rallies were organised without any permission.

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Adhikari however, said “Nothing has happened” and no stones were hurled.

“It was a public outrage against the corruption (during TMC-regime). No one hurled stones at her. If she had informed the police and come, it would have been the administration’s responsibility. But she never informed the police. She is entitled to Z+ category security and hence needs to inform the police about her schedule in advance,” said Adhikari.

“As she didn’t inform the police about her movements in advance, the state home minister or the DGP can’t be held responsible,” he added.

“The present Chief Minister tried to distort the facts by saying that it was a public outrage. Everyone knows who the people behind the attacks were. The people seen on camera are known BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] faces in the locality. I would request the chief minister not to suppress the facts,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

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Adhikari also slammed his predecessors alleging that the last two chief ministers never visited the family members when a worker of an opposition party was killed. He alleged that at least 315 BJP workers were killed in 15-years of TMC rule.

“Many persons have lost their lives due to political violence in the state. But never did former chief ministers Buddhadeb Bhattacharya or Mamata Banerjee visit the family members of a worker from an opposition political party along with a cabinet minister and the state’s DGP. What you failed to do as a chief minister, I tried to do as the chief minister,” he said.