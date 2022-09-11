Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passes away | All you need to know about him

Dwarka peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away after a minor heart attack in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur on Sunday. He was 99. Shankaracharya breathed his last at 3:50pm in the ashram, news agency ANI reported.

The funeral of Shankaracharya will take place on Monday.

Here are things to know about Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati:

>Swaroopanand Saraswati was considered the greatest religious leader of the Hindus. Shankaracharya was ailing for a long time. He was undergoing treatment in Bangalore. Recently he had returned to the ashram.

>Swaroopanand Saraswati was born in a Brahmin family in Dighori village of Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. His parents named him Pothiram Upadhyay.

>At the age of 9, he left home and started the journey of religion. During this time, he reached Varanasi and here, he learned Veda-Vedang, scriptures from Brahmani Shri Swami Karpatri Maharaj.

>When the British Quit India Movement was announced in 1942, Swaroopanand Saraswati also joined the movement, who became a freedom fighter at the age of 19.

>He was imprisoned for nine months in Varanasi and six months in Madhya Pradesh jails.

>Swami Swaroopanand, who received the title of Shankaracharya in 1981, was made a Dandi Sanyasi in 1950.

>Swami Swaroopanand had expressed unhappiness with the composition of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust constituted by the Centre to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He had objected to the inclusion of Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati in the trust as a Shankaracharya, despite different courts having ruled against his use of the title.

