Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Swedish firm's AT4 single-shot system picked for army, IAF
india news

Swedish firm's AT4 single-shot system picked for army, IAF

Operated by a single soldier, the AT4 single-shot system is designed for use against tanks, helicopters, landing craft, structures and personnel. It has an 84 mm calibre warhead.
Indian Army soldiers are on high alert and keeping a strict vigil along the Line of Control. (Representational image)(PTI Photo)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 06:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

India has selected Swedish defence company Saab’s AT4 weapon for its army and air force after a competitive programme for buying a single-shot weapon, the company announced on Thursday.

Operated by a single soldier, the AT4 single-shot system is designed for use against tanks, helicopters, landing craft, structures and personnel. It has an 84 mm calibre warhead.

“The Indian armed forces are a new customer for AT4. This order includes the AT4CS AST, which can be fired from confined spaces such as inside buildings, bunkers and other urban environments. It offers a tandem warhead with a breach or blast mode, which is optimised to defeat enemies within buildings and to destroy structures, which can create a point of access into them,” Saab, the Swedish defence major, said in a statement.

The Indian army has been using the Swedish-origin Carl-Gustaf weapon system since the 1970s.

The AT4 systems are lightweight, single-shot, fully disposable and characterised by ease of use and handling, said Ola Rignell, chairman, Saab India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army indian air force
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP