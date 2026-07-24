Protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, India - July 24, 2026: CJP supporters gather during protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Hindustan Times/Sanjeev Verma)

Even as activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike and a delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a second round of talks with the central government on Friday, the mood at Jantar Mantar Road remained defiant. The main protest site was jam-packed, with people by evening waiting between 50 and 100 minutes in a serpentine queue that stretched to the Janpath metro station on Tolstoy Marg.

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Delegations large and small, including lawyers, NGO workers, farmer unions, and groups from neighbouring states, arrived carrying banners and placards to record their presence.

Pankaj Singh, a resident of Rohini, said he had to wait for two hours before he could enter the site. “I felt like I was missing out on something historic, so I had to come. I’ve seen the reels of police violence. They mistreated wrestlers earlier, too. The government handles every issue like this,” he said. All around, the air vibrated with a mix of patriotic songs and aggressive slogans from roaring clusters of young protesters.

From the main stage, CJP leaders congratulated the protesters for their support, and declared that the protest would continue, though Sonam Wangchuk had finally ended his indefinite fast after 26 days.

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{{^usCountry}} “By risking his own life, Sonam sir has awakened an entire nation, and we are all grateful for what he has done for the country, but the protest at Jantar Mantar will continue. It is not a protest of one person or CJP alone; it has become a youth movement. We demand resignation of the education minister,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “By risking his own life, Sonam sir has awakened an entire nation, and we are all grateful for what he has done for the country, but the protest at Jantar Mantar will continue. It is not a protest of one person or CJP alone; it has become a youth movement. We demand resignation of the education minister,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced {{/usCountry}}

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He also mocked the central government over reports that union ministers were told at Friday’s cabinet meeting to increase their presence on social media platforms such as Instagram where this movement had gained large traction.

The sentiment resonated across the crowd. Satish Deshpande, who travelled from Madhya Pradesh, insisted the demonstration must continue. “Once the momentum flags, the government will crush this movement just like it did with others. Now is the time to stand united,” he said.

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At the site, the protesters have set up a ‘wall of shame’ showcasing photographs that captured images of police personnel assaulting protesters during the July 20 “Chalo Sansad” march organised by the CJP. It has demanded FIRs against police officers involved in violence or sexual harassment, and asked citizens to upload photos and videos on its website to help identify the security personnel.

While demands for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation echoed from the stage, organisers repeatedly appealed to the protesters to keep the movement peaceful and not clash with security personnel so that the negotiations did not get derailed.

At the Sansad Marg barricades outside the NDMC headquarters, a volunteer appealed for calm over loudspeakers: “Sonam Wangchuk has broken his fast, and talks are underway for our remaining demands. Do not do anything that causes these talks to fail.” There had been no major standoff between protesters and police through the evening.

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Frequently Asked Questions What were the reasons behind the protest at Jantar Mantar? The protest was focused on demanding the resignation of the education minister and highlighted police violence against protesters. Who is Sonam Wangchuk and what was his role during the protest? Sonam Wangchuk is an activist who ended his hunger strike after 26 days, and he was a pivotal figure in awakening public sentiment for the protest. What measures were taken to maintain peace during the protest? Organisers appealed to protesters to remain peaceful and avoid clashes with security personnel to ensure negotiations continued unhindered. What was the 'wall of shame' set up by the protesters? The 'wall of shame' showcased photographs of police personnel assaulting protesters during a previous march and called for FIRs against those involved in violence.