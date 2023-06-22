'Utterly butterly...': Best Amul ads tribute for creator Sylvester daCunha

Advertising veteran Sylvester daCunha, forever synonymous with the iconic Amul Girl (as its co-creator, and designer of the 1966 'utterly butterly delicious campaign') passed away at the age of 80 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

File photo of Sylvester daCunha (Twitter/JayenMehta)

Over the years, the Amul Girl has been a constant presence around us, giving her opinions on day-to-day issues. And whether rib-tickling or hard-hitting (and, at times, even controversial), these ads almost always capture one's attention.

Here are some popular Amul ads, featuring the Amul Girl, from the past few years (for a more comprehensive list, click here):

Image courtesy: Amul

‘Have with Covfefe or Tvea?’ (June 2017): On then-US President Donald Trump's viral ‘Covfefe’ tweet.

Image courtesy: Amul

‘Embracing ya embarassing?’ (July 2018): When Rahul Gandhi went up to prime minister Narendra Modi and ‘hugged’ him in the Lok Sabha.

Image courtesy: Amul

‘NEERAJ ON THE THROWN!" (August 2021): At Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra becomes India’s second-ever individual gold medallist in Olympic history.

Image courtesy: Amul

'Monumental occasion!" (August 2020): When PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Image courtesy: Amul

‘Dress Videsh?’ (May 2017): When Priyanka Chopra's debut appearance at that year's Met Gala (more specifically, her dress) made headlines.

Image courtesy: Amul

‘Kiss kis par case!’ (April 2007): When Richard Gere came to India, and during an event in Delhi, ended up kissing Shilpa Shetty.

