Taj Hotel employee seeks justice in UN for 26/11, 'lost wife, 2 sons'

The United Nations on Friday held its ‘Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism’ in New York. Speaking at the event was Karambir Kang, the general manager of the Taj Hotel during the 26/11 terror attacks. Kang called upon the international community to ‘work together to seek justice’ for the victims who lost their lives during the attack and said: “...while the terrorists who entered the hotel met their fate, the people who planned it financed it and organised the attack remain free.”

"The entire world watched with horror when 10 terrorists attacked my country, city and my hotel, the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai where I was the general manager,” Kang said, sharing the painful memories of the attack in which he lost his family - including two young sons and wife. “During the tragedy that continued over three long days and nights, over 34 previous lives were lost," Kang was quoted as saying by ANI. "My wife and two young sons could not escape and perished during the attack, I lost everything…We lost many brave colleagues and this heroic act saved thousands of lives that night," he added.

In his appeal for justice to the global leaders, Kang said that while the company and staff received global accolades, the victims of the attack have spent 14 long and painful years trying to seek justice. “While the terrorists who entered the hotel met their fate, the people who planned it financed it and organised the attack remain free. Today I call upon the international community to work together to seek justice nationally and across borders, as our own act of defiance to the terrorism, we opened the hotel which was totally destroyed in 21 days."

The 2008 Mumbai attacks - or the 26/11 attacks - were a series of terrorist activities that started on 26 November 2008. It involved 10 members of the Pakistani Islamist terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. Coordinated shooting and bombing attacks were carried across Mumbai over the course of four days.

"Member states must join us and defiance and ensure that there are no safe harbours for terrorists so that these heinous crimes are not given space to take root," Kang concluded.

