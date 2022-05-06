Tajinder Bagga arrest by Punjab Police latest flashpoint between BJP, AAP

The BJP and the AAP are locked in a standoff yet again - this time over the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga, who has been known for his sharp attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. On Friday, hours after the arrest, as the 36-year-old leader was being taken to Mohali by the Punjab Police, the team of cops was stopped in the BJP-ruled Haryana.

Around the same time, a kidnapping case was filed in Delhi against the Punjab Police while the BJP slammed Arvind Kejriwal’s party over what they called “vendetta politics”.

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj, at a press conference, said that the Delhi Police, which comes under the central government, and the Haryana Police were “protecting goons”. “Tajinder Bagga tweets to instigate violence in Punjab; it means the BJP leaders in Delhi are trying to spread communal violence in Punjab. The Punjab Police is working to maintain peace in the state. The public is now seeing how the Delhi Police and the Haryana Police are trying to protect such goons,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. A case was filed against Bagga over allegations of his threat to Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, union minister Prakash Javadekar, slamming Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted in Hindi: “In a false case, BJP worker Tajinder Bagga has been arrested by Punjab Police without informing the Delhi Police. Kejriwal has called himself an anarchist and this anarchy will be seen daily.”

Not just Javadekar, many other BJP leaders have been tweeting since Friday morning to protest their colleague’s arrest with the hashtag #iStandWithTajinderBagga.

“Punjab Police is being used as personal mafia of @ArvindKejriwal . We condemn the arrest of @TajinderBagga & assault on his father by police at the insistence of @AamAadmiParty . Soon Karma will catch you ,” BL Santosh wrote.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya warned the party that they’ve messed with the wrong guys. “Have spoken with @TajinderBagga’s mother. Assured her that entire organisation is with them in this hour of oppression. BJYM will do everything in our capacity to bring Bagga back to safety & liberty. We will fight back! @ArvindKejriwal, you have messed with the wrong guys. (sic)”.

Meanwhile, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the arrest was an attempt to deflect the attention from AAP’s misgovernance as three states got involved in the row.

