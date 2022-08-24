Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Take 20 crore, or face Sisodia's fate': AAP claims threats to MLAs from BJP leaders

'Take 20 crore, or face Sisodia's fate': AAP claims threats to MLAs from BJP leaders

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 11:18 AM IST

AAP on Wednesday alleged its MLAs are being offered 'rate chart' that if they switch to BJP, they will get ₹20 crore; if they bring someone else, they will get ₹25 crore.

'Take 20 crore, otherwise will face Sisodia's fate: AAP claims threats from BJP
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged AAP MLAs in Delhi have received veiled threats from BJP leaders that if they don't take 20 crore from the BJP and don't quit AAP, they will face the same fate as that of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. “The same model which worked on Shinde in Maharashtra failed on Sisodia, but now the BJP is targeting our MLAs,” Sanjay Singh said. In the press meet on Wednesday, four AAP MLAs including Somnath Bharti were also present. 'True': Yogendra Yadav on viral video claiming AAP made calls in Gadkari's name

On being threatened with 'Sisodia's fate', AAP MLAs countered that the case against Manish Sisodia is false. "The BJP leaders said they are also aware but this is the tactic," Sanjay Singh said.

Somnath Bharti said he was approached by a friendly BJP leader whom he knows for a long time. “As I resisted him, he finally got fed up and said BJP will finish the AAP government at any cost,” Somnath Bharti said.

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, at the press conference, said, he was also approached by a BJP leader with whom he shared a close connection. "I was offered 25 crore if I manage to take some MLAs with me. I asked the BJP leader what will happen I don't oblige. The BJP leader cited the example of Manish Sisodia," the MLA said.

RELATED STORIES

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said he received a similar offer from a BJP leader who told him that they have been given the 'task' to break the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. “The BJP leader threatened me that if CBI can be after Manish Sisodia, then imagine what can happen to you,” Kuldeep Kumar said.

Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt said he received a call from a former BJP MP, from a different state. “I was told that many AAP MLAs were in touch with them. I told him that I can't be bought,” Ajay Dutt said.

‘Operation Lotus turned into Operation bogus’

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said BJP's Operation Lotus has turned into ‘operation bogus’ in Delhi. "I want to tell PM Modiji that he might have been successful in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Arunachal Pradesh, but this is the Capital, where people have given the mandate to Arvind Kejriwal," Sanjay Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
aam admi party arvind kejriwal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP