'Take 20 crore, or face Sisodia's fate': AAP claims threats to MLAs from BJP leaders

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged AAP MLAs in Delhi have received veiled threats from BJP leaders that if they don't take ₹20 crore from the BJP and don't quit AAP, they will face the same fate as that of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. “The same model which worked on Shinde in Maharashtra failed on Sisodia, but now the BJP is targeting our MLAs,” Sanjay Singh said. In the press meet on Wednesday, four AAP MLAs including Somnath Bharti were also present. 'True': Yogendra Yadav on viral video claiming AAP made calls in Gadkari's name

On being threatened with 'Sisodia's fate', AAP MLAs countered that the case against Manish Sisodia is false. "The BJP leaders said they are also aware but this is the tactic," Sanjay Singh said.

Somnath Bharti said he was approached by a friendly BJP leader whom he knows for a long time. “As I resisted him, he finally got fed up and said BJP will finish the AAP government at any cost,” Somnath Bharti said.

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, at the press conference, said, he was also approached by a BJP leader with whom he shared a close connection. "I was offered ₹25 crore if I manage to take some MLAs with me. I asked the BJP leader what will happen I don't oblige. The BJP leader cited the example of Manish Sisodia," the MLA said.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said he received a similar offer from a BJP leader who told him that they have been given the 'task' to break the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. “The BJP leader threatened me that if CBI can be after Manish Sisodia, then imagine what can happen to you,” Kuldeep Kumar said.

Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt said he received a call from a former BJP MP, from a different state. “I was told that many AAP MLAs were in touch with them. I told him that I can't be bought,” Ajay Dutt said.

‘Operation Lotus turned into Operation bogus’

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said BJP's Operation Lotus has turned into ‘operation bogus’ in Delhi. "I want to tell PM Modiji that he might have been successful in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Arunachal Pradesh, but this is the Capital, where people have given the mandate to Arvind Kejriwal," Sanjay Singh said.

