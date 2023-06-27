Taking stock of the climate crisis

Anjal Prakash is Clinical Associate Professor (Research) and Research Director at the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business. He contributes to IPCC Reports.

India has seen several climate-related disasters during the past decade that have highlighted the severity and immediacy of the climate issue. These occurrences, ranging from severe weather patterns to natural disasters, have significantly influenced the environment, the economy, and the lives of millions. I highlight some of the climatic events that have occurred in the recent past and the perils brought about due to them.

Melting Himalayan glaciers

A view of the devastated Kedarpuri township in the vicinity of Kedarnath shrine after the 2013 disaster which was caused in part by a melting glacier

Heatwave deaths

Extreme rainfall-related events

It takes investments in irrigation infrastructure, climate-resilient farming practices, and sustainable water management practices to adapt to this monsoon fluctuation.

Coastal livelihood imperilled

Severe drought worsened food insecurity

Anjal Prakash is Clinical Associate Professor (Research) and Research Director at the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business. He contributes to IPCC Reports.