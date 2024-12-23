Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin calls election rules amendment ‘gravest’ threat to fair polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday alleged that democracy was facing its gravest threat under the BJP-led Centre as it has made a reckless amendment to the Conduct of Election Rules, to "kill transparency" and appealed to all political parties, to counter the "assault on free and fair" elections. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin(HT_PRINT)

Stalin, also the president of ruling DMK said that consequent to the direction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to furnish the CCTV footage of an election booth, the union government brought this amendment to prevent public inspection of election documents, including CCTV footage and thus "destroyed one of the basic features of the Constitution."

In a post on 'X,' he said: "Democracy is facing its gravest threat under the BJP-led Union Government with the reckless amendment of Section 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, to kill the transparency in election."

Furthermore, he said: "The BJP-led Union Government's fear extends beyond Haryana, reflecting anxiety over Maharashtra, where their orchestrated and unholy victory in the recent assembly election has raised serious concerns. It is shocking that the Election Commission of India, instead of fighting for institutional integrity, has willingly succumbed to the pressure of Prime Minister Modi’s Government and happily involved in defacing its own child - the free and fair election! I appeal to all political parties, including those participating in the Union Government, to come forward and counter this undemocratic assault on the free and fair elections of our Nation."